Meehan suffers injury setback 15 May 2017





Galway's Michael Meehan takes to the field at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway's Michael Meehan takes to the field at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

by Declan Rooney

Michael Meehan’s hopes of making a championship return for Galway have suffered a set-back when he sustained a back injury in club action in Galway yesterday (SUN).

The Caltra man returned to Kevin Walsh’s Galway squad earlier this year after a three-year absence, but he has yet to feature due to an ankle injury.

But a back injury sustained for his club Caltra is the latest setback for Meehan and with the Tribesmen set to face the winner of next weekend’s Mayo versus Sligo game on June 11.

Meehan last played for Galway against Cork at Croke Park in 2013, where he scored a memorable goal direct from a free kick, but he has had to be happy with club action since then.

Meehan was forced off in the first quarter of his sider’s 1-17 to 0-6 defeat to city side St James’ at Athenry yesterday (SUN) and he will be hoping for a quick recuperation to have some hopes of featuring for the Connacht champions this summer.

Elsewhere, there were wins for champions Corofin, who launched their attempt to claim five titles in a row, while Salthill-Knocknacarra, Tuam Stars, Maigh Cuilinn, Monivea-Abbey, Naomh Anna, Annaghdown and Caherlistrane also took wins in the opening round of the Galway club championship.