Video: 'She's some bit of stuff!'
15 May 2017
Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh.
©Jerome Quinn Media.
Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh lauded Lidl Player of the Match Leona Archibold after victory over Cavan in their Lidl National League Division 2 Final replay win in Birr.
'She's some bit of stuff!' said Walsh after former All Star nominee Archibold scored 1-6. ‘And she fights as well, she was back in full-back line, her defensive play was absolutely savage’.
Westmeath gained promotion to Division 1 with their comprehensive win by 3-15 to 0-11.
Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.