Video: 'She's some bit of stuff!'

15 May 2017

Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh lauded Lidl Player of the Match Leona Archibold after victory over Cavan in their Lidl National League Division 2 Final replay win in Birr. 

'She's some bit of stuff!' said Walsh after former All Star nominee Archibold scored 1-6. ‘And she fights as well, she was back in full-back line, her defensive play was absolutely savage’.

Westmeath gained promotion to Division 1 with their comprehensive win by 3-15 to 0-11.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Meehan suffers injury setback

Mulligan makes London debut

Kerry SFC: Cooper bags 1-4 as Crokes open defence in style

Kilkenny football hits new low as Stephens give semi-final walkover

Tragic death of young Meath GAA star


Android app on Google Play