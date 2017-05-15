Video: 'She's some bit of stuff!' 15 May 2017





Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh.

©Jerome Quinn Media. Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh.©Jerome Quinn Media.

Westmeath goalkeeper Karen Walsh lauded Lidl Player of the Match Leona Archibold after victory over Cavan in their Lidl National League Division 2 Final replay win in Birr.

'She's some bit of stuff!' said Walsh after former All Star nominee Archibold scored 1-6. ‘And she fights as well, she was back in full-back line, her defensive play was absolutely savage’.

Westmeath gained promotion to Division 1 with their comprehensive win by 3-15 to 0-11.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.