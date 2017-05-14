Kerry SFC: Cooper bags 1-4 as Crokes open defence in style 14 May 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dr Crokes' Colm Cooper is tackled by Noel McGrath of Loughmore-Castleiney.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Colm Cooper helped himself to 1-4 as All-Ireland club champions Dr Crokes enjoyed a 2-14 to 0-9 victory over Mid Kerry in the opening round of the Kerry SFC at Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon.

The recently-retired Kerry star's sixth-minute goal set the Lewis Road outfit up for a comfortable win against their opponents, who were minus the services of both Darran O'Sullivan and Peter Crowley. Crokes led by 1-8 to 0-5 at the break and were out of sight when Gooch teed up Kieran O'Leary for their second major three minutes after the restart.

Elsewhere, Kerins O'Rahillys overcame the loss of former Kerry and Sydney Swans star Tommy Walsh to a 24th minute injury to beat South Kerry by 2-16 to 2-12. Goals from Brendan and Matthew O'Sullivan had the divisional side 2-8 to 0-10 up at half-time, but second half majors from John Ferguson and Gearoid Savage inspired a second half comeback by the Tralee team.

James O'Donoghue missed an early penalty as Legion and Kenmare Shamrocks finished level on 1-12 to 0-15 after extra-time, while last year's semi-finals Rathmore overcame East Kerry by 1-12 to 0-10.

The draw for the second round winners' group is: Dr Crokes v St. Brendan's, Dingle v Kerins O'Rahillys, Austin Stacks / St. Kieran's v Legion / Kenmare, Rathmore v Feale Rangers.

The second round losers' group draw is: Kilcummin v South Kerry; Kenmare v the losers of Legion / Kenmare, West Kerry v losers of Austin Stacks / St. Kieran's, East Kerry v Mid Kerry.