Cruciate curse strikes O'Donnell again 14 May 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Leitrim's Nevin O'Donnell is surrounded by Sligo players.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Nevin O'Donnell has been ruled out of Leitrim's Connacht SFC quarter-final against London in a fortnight's time after suffering his third cruciate ligament injury in a recent club game.

The luckless former Cavan player sustained the season-ending injury while playing for his club Shannon Gaels against Mountnugent in a Cavan league game last week.

An Ulster minor and U21FC medallist with the Breffni County, O'Donnell declared for Leitrim under the parentage rule at the beginning of 2016 and was a regular in the Leitrim attack this year, playing in six of their seven Allianz League games.