Leinster SHC quarter-final draw 14 May 2017





Laois and Westmeath enter the race for the Bob O'Keeffe Cup. Laois and Westmeath enter the race for the Bob O'Keeffe Cup.

The Leinster SHC quarter-final draw has pitted Laois against Wexford and Westmeath against Offaly.

The draw was made by Leinster Council chairman Jim Bolger and treasurer Pat Lynagh live from TEG Cusack Park on RTE Radio 1's Sunday Sport programme in the wake of Westmeath and Laois' round-robin victories over Meath and Kerry respectively.

Westmeath, who hammered Offaly in the round-robin series last year, will face their neighbours once again at TEG Cusack Park on Saturday evening, May 27, while Laois will meet a rejuvenated Wexford the following day, Sunday, May 28 at 2pm in O'Moore Park. The other quarter-final between Dublin and Galway also takes place on May 28 in Tullamore.

The winner of Westmeath v Offaly will face the winner of the Dublin v Galway in one semi-final, with Kilkenny awaiting the winner of Laois v Wexford in the other penultimate round tie.