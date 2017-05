Leinster SHC: 14-man Westmeath beat Meath to squeeze into quarter-final 14 May 2017





Westmeath's Robbie Greville and Daragh Kelly of Meath.

Westmeath's Robbie Greville and Daragh Kelly of Meath.

Westmeath 1-18

Meath 0-19

Westmeath survived the first half dismissal of Derek McNicholas to edge out neighbours Meath at TEG Cusack Park and pip both the Royals and Kerry on scoring difference for a Leinster SHC quarter-final place against Offaly.

