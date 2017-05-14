Teacher and pupil help Mayo juniors reach Connacht final 14 May 2017





Pupil and teacher; Ryan O'Donoghue and John Reilly.

Pic via Our Lady's Secondary School Belmullet on Facebook. Pupil and teacher; Ryan O'Donoghue and John Reilly.Pic via Our Lady's Secondary School Belmullet on Facebook.

A teacher and one of his pupils lined out together for Mayo in their Connacht JFC semi-final victory over Sligo in Charlestown on Friday evening.

Kiltane clubman John Reilly, who teaches at Our Lady's Secondary School in Belmullet, led a Mayo attack which also featured pupil Ryan O'Donoghue from Belmullet. The pair are now looking forward to Wednesday night's Connacht final against Leitrim at the same venue and the prospect of getting their hands on more silverware, having already teamed up to win the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools senior football 'D' title with Our Lady's a couple of months ago (Reilly managed the Belmullet school to a 1-7 to 0-7 victory over Oaklands College, Edenderry in the final, while O'Donoghue was one of their star performers).