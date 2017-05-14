Clare SHC: evergreen Gilly helps 'Bridge to easy win 14 May 2017





Sixmilebridge's Niall Gilligan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Sixmilebridge's Niall Gilligan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

1997 Clare All-Ireland winner Niall Gilligan came off the bench to score a point as Sixmilebridge opened their Clare SHC campaign with a 3-25 to 0-11 drubbing of a depleted Clarecastle team at Cusack Park last evening.

It's the 40-year-old's 23rd season playing senior club hurling. A Bobby Duggan goal had Clarecastle on level terms after 22 minutes, but the 'Bridge hit back with majors from Shane Golden and blood sub Gavin Whyte to lead by 2-13 to 1-6 at half-time.

Whitegate caused the first big shock in this year's Canon Hamilton Cup race by defeating Cratloe on a 4-9 to 0-20 scoreline in Tulla. Substitute Eoin Patterson's late goal after county star Brendan Bugler had sent a long ball in proved to be the match-winner.

Last year's runners-up Clonlara recovered from a slow start to beat Feakle by 2-16 to 0-16 at Sixmilebridge, while Colin Ryan - who is taking an extended break from the inter-county scene - posted 1-9 for Newmarket in their 1-16 to 1-13 win over neighbours Clooney-Quin at Cusack Park where Crusheen also edged out Inagh-Kilnamona 2-12 to 2-10.

Ballyea will begin their title defence against Wolfe Tones later today.