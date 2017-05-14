Tragic death of young Meath hurler 14 May 2017





An up-and-coming Meath hurler was involved in a tragic road accident on Friday.

Seventeen-year-old Evan Brennan died after the car he was driving hit a fence in Ballivor. Hailing from nearby Summerhill, Evan was one of Rathmolyon hurling club's brightest prospects and had been part of Meath hurling development squads in recent years.

Local Fine Gael councillor Joe Fox said the area had been left numb by the tragedy.

"He was a lovely person and was from a lovely family. He was very involved in the GAA and was a credit to his parents," Cllr Fox told the Sunday Independent.

"Everyone is shocked by this terrible tragedy. It's terrible and shocking. My condolences to the family."

A minute's silence was held in memory of Evan before this morning's Meath U16 HL finals at the county's Centre of Excellence in Dunganny.