Epic contest left Brogan and Kilkenny breathless 14 May 2017





St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh's Ross McConnell chases Ciaran Kilkenny of Castleknock.

Last night's dramatic Dublin SFC second round clash between Castleknock and St. Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh was one of the best games Alan Brogan and Ciaran Kilkenny have ever played in.

Kilkenny's Castleknock, who contested their first county final last year, won an epic contest by 2-18 to 2-15 after extra-time.

"Alan (Brogan) came into the dressing room afterwards and he said it himself that it was one of the best club games he’s ever played in,” Dublin star Kilkenny told The42.

“Both teams really went at it, end to end. It was at boiling point every single minute of the game. They went ahead, we fought back. We went ahead, they fought back. It was a very close game and it showed by the result in a draw at the end of normal time.

“We just kept plugging away and were lucky we got a few scores towards the end of the game but it was such a close game. We’re really, really delighted to get over the line. It was one of the best club games I’ve ever played in.”

Kilkenny was already looking forward to the quarter-final and the prospect of Castleknock continuing their remarkable rise.

“Last year was our second year in the Dublin senior championship when we got to the final,” he continued.

“To win the first game this year was a big relief and to win this game is just amazing. To be in the quarter-final now and now we’re sustaining that consistency and sustaining the performances and putting good performances. As long as we can keep putting in good performances we’ll be happy.

“We’re a very fit team and a very young team. I think our average age is 23 or 24 so we’ve loads of legs. Hopefully we can keep healthy now and keep playing well.”