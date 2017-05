Kilkenny football hits new low as Stephens give semi-final walkover 14 May 2017





This would never happen in any other county.

Railyard qualified for the Kilkenny SFC final yesterday without kicking a ball. A walkover from James Stephens saw them go straight through to the decider against Mullinavat.

While it's common knowledge that hurling rules the roost in Kilkenny, surely Gaelic football deserves greater respect than this.