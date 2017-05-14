Team news: three changes for Westmeath

14 May 2017

Kerry's Darren Dineen with Derek McNicholas of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC game at Cusack Park.

Aaron Craig, Shane Power and Derek McNicholas come into the Westmeath team for today's crucial final Leinster SHC round-robin clash with neighbours Meath at TEG Cusack Park.

Manager Michael Ryan has reacted to the Kerry defeat by making three changes in personnel which see Joey Boyle, Niall O'Brien and Darragh Egerton drop to the bench. Sharpshooter O'Brien was sent off in the early stages of the Kerry game after picking up a second yellow card.

Despite losing their first two games, the Lake County can still reach the Leinster SHC quarter-finals if they beat the Royals and Laois win in Tralee.

Westmeath (SH v Meath): Paddy Maloney; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Tommy Gallagher; Aaron Craig, Paul Greville, Shane Power; Cormac Boyle, Gary Greville; Allan Devine, Aonghus Clarke (captain), Niall Mitchell; Killian Doyle, Derek McNicholas, Robbie Greville.




Most Read Stories

Team news: three changes for Westmeath

Junior C is no place for the faint-hearted - just ask Niall Quinn!

O'Shea not in the same league as Murphy, says Tomás Ó Se

"If people continue to turn a blind eye, it will be devastating for the Association"

McGuinness: Jim Gavin will have his pencil sharpened

Top ref calls for more respect in gaelic games


Android app on Google Play