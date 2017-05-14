Team news: three changes for Westmeath 14 May 2017





Kerry's Darren Dineen with Derek McNicholas of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC game at Cusack Park. Kerry's Darren Dineen with Derek McNicholas of Westmeath during the Leinster SHC game at Cusack Park.

Aaron Craig, Shane Power and Derek McNicholas come into the Westmeath team for today's crucial final Leinster SHC round-robin clash with neighbours Meath at TEG Cusack Park.

Manager Michael Ryan has reacted to the Kerry defeat by making three changes in personnel which see Joey Boyle, Niall O'Brien and Darragh Egerton drop to the bench. Sharpshooter O'Brien was sent off in the early stages of the Kerry game after picking up a second yellow card.

Despite losing their first two games, the Lake County can still reach the Leinster SHC quarter-finals if they beat the Royals and Laois win in Tralee.

Westmeath (SH v Meath): Paddy Maloney; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Tommy Gallagher; Aaron Craig, Paul Greville, Shane Power; Cormac Boyle, Gary Greville; Allan Devine, Aonghus Clarke (captain), Niall Mitchell; Killian Doyle, Derek McNicholas, Robbie Greville.