Watch: unbelievable Tekkers from Dublin ladies footballer 14 May 2017





Here's Emma Condon, who plays for the Scoil Ui Chonaill ladies football team in Dublin, displaying incredible skill to kick the ball over the bar during training from an almost impossible angle.

A lot of good inter-county corner forwards would struggle to pull this one off!