Ulster GAA coaching jobs at risk 14 May 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The political stalemate at Stormont has put up to 30 GAA coaching jobs at risk and could leave thousands of primary school children without coaching.

The GAA coaches, along with their IFA (Irish Football Association) counterparts, have been put on protective notice for a 90-day period amid fears that the Curriculum Sports Programme scheme could be discontinued due to the absence of an agreed budget for 2017/18. About £1.3 million is spent by the North’s Department of Education on the scheme annually.

“The failure of the executive to agree a budget prior to the dissolution of the assembly, and the failure of the parties to reach agreement post the assembly elections, has led to uncertainty in departmental funding.

“In the absence of a budget, Ulster GAA are liaising with the Department of Education in relation to the programme,” an Ulster GAA spokesman told the Irish News.