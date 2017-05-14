Burglars leave their mark on Dunloy academy 14 May 2017





General view of an Antrim flag.

©INPHO/James Crombie. General view of an Antrim flag.©INPHO/James Crombie.

“Substantial damage” was caused to a GAA club academy in Co. Antrim during a burglary earlier this week.

The Dunloy Cuchuallain’s academy, which was opened in 2010 by the then GAA president Christy Cooney, was targeted in the early hours of Monday morning. It’s understood that the burglars made off with cash from the vending machines as well as club jerseys and merchandise.

The nearby St. Joseph’s Church in Dunloy was also broken into on the same morning.