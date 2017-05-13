Dublin SFC round-up: O'Carroll points the way for Castleknock in extra-time thriller 13 May 2017





Castleknock huddle.

Castleknock huddle.

It was the pick of the round 2 fixtures and neighbours Castleknock and St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh didn't disappoint at Parnell Park this evening.

Last year's defeated finalists, Castleknock, secured the bragging rights with a hard-earned 2-18 to 2-15 extra-time victory.

Having initially forced extra-time through a Seamus O'Carroll free, they made the most of their reprieve to dash Plunkett's Dublin SFC dreams for the second year running.

The sides were deadlocked on 2-11 apiece at the end of the regulation 60 minutes.

Niall Walsh and Alan Brogan netted the second-half goals for Plunketts, who knocked 2015 All-Ireland club champions Ballyboden St Enda's out in round 1, while Ciaran Kilkenny and O'Carroll (penalty) raised green flags for the winners.



The pendulum swung to and fro throughout the additional period but Castleknock fell over the line with their noses in front thanks to three unanswered converted frees from the boot of O'Carroll.

The Limerick forward finished with 1-10 to his name while Dublin star Kilkenny kicked 1-2.

Despite the presence of former Galway senior hurling manager Anthony Cunningham on the sideline, Thomas Davis slipped to a 1-8 to 0-14 defeat at the hands of St Brigid's.

With Laois star John O'Loughlin and Paddy Andrews prominent, the Blanchardstown outfit led by 0-8 to 1-3 at the half-way stage before finishing with three points to spare in the first game in this evening's Parnell Park double header.

Elsewhere, Ballymun Kickhams dished out a 40 point hammering to St Mary's, Saggart – 8-18 to 0-2 – at O'Toole Park.

Meanwhile, last night Kilmacud Crokes were made to sweat by Parnells before coming away from Blakestown Road with a 0-15 to 1-9 win under their belts.

Mark Vaughan top scored for the Stillorgan outfit – who led by 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time - with 0-6 while Stephen Cluxton lined out at number six for the losing side.

Cork footballer Niall Coakley helped himself to 1-3 in St Jude's convincing 2-17 to 0-7 success over Skerries Harps.

St Sylvester's also progressed to the last eight thanks to a hard-earned 1-16 to 1-12 extra-time victory over Lucan Sarsfields in Finglas.

Late points from Alan Foy, Conor Meaney and Ed Walsh sealed the deal for Jack Sheedy's charges.