Leinster MHC: Cats and Dubs set up final date 13 May 2017





Dublin's Diarmaid O'Floinn with Jack Devereux and Kyle Firman of Wexford Dublin's Diarmaid O'Floinn with Jack Devereux and Kyle Firman of Wexford

Kilkenny and Dublin will go head-to-head in this year's Leinster MHC final.

Kilkenny experienced little difficulty in disposing of the challenge of Laois in today's semi-final at O'Moore Park.

The young Cats coasted to a 30 point victory as it finished 6-21 to 0-9 in their favour.

Despite playing into a strong wind in the first-half, Kilkenny took a five point lead into the break while the O'Moore County's cause wasn't helped by the sending off of Liam Delaney shortly after the resumption.

Adrian Mullen raised their first green flag in the opening period and they were 1-8 to 0-6 to the good at the interval.

Playing with the wind, and against 14-men, the team in black and amber cut loose in the second-half with John Dowd, Sean Ryan, Jesse Roberts, Niall Brassil and substitute Daithi Bannon all finding the back of the Laois net.

Meanwhile, as you would expect, it was a much closer affair in Parnell Park as reigning champions Dublin registered a 0-20 to 1-14 win over Wexford.

In what was a repeat of last year's final, Sean Currie was the star of the show for the winners as his individual return of 0-12 laid the foundations for their victory.

Dublin enjoyed a 0-10 to 0-6 half-time lead and tagged on a further three points early in the second-half before a 52nd minute Jack Cullen goal resuscitated the Wexford challenge.

Left corner-forward Ross Banville raised 11 white flag via frees for the Model County but his efforts proved to be in vain.

The concession of the goal proved to be only a temporary blip from a Dublin point of view and they advance to a final date with Kilkenny which will be played in Croke Park on Sunday, July 2nd.