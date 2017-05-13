Lory Meagher round-up: Warwickshire are Croker bound 13 May 2017





Warwickshire continued their winning ways in the Lory Meagher Cup against Leitrim at Pairc na hEireann today.

Tony Joyce's charges booked their final ticket - which will be played at GAA headquarters on Saturday, June 10th - with a game to spare after claiming their fourth win (2-16 to 1-11) from as many outings.

Second half goals from Ian Dwyer and Paul Uniacke were pivotal as the Exiles overturned an 0-8 to 1-7 half-time deficit.

Great result for the hurling team today against @LeitrimGAA We are on the road to Croker #warwickshireabú pic.twitter.com/zd2P8AIhzs — Warwickshire GAA (@warwickshireclg) May 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Ronan Crowley was the undisputed star of the show as Lancashire prolonged Cavan's wait for a first win since their return to inter-county competitive hurling.

The Cork native hit a staggering 21 points (14 frees) in Lancashire's 0-24 to 1-18 success in Manchester.

Colum Sheanon bagged a 21st minute goal for the Breffni County but the sides went in level at the break – 1-8 to 0-11.

Things were looking good for the visitors when they led by 1-18 to 0-17 with 10 minutes left on the clock but 14-man Lancashire hit seven points without reply to claim the spoils.

In Markievicz Park, second placed Sligo proved too strong for Fermanagh on a scoreline of 5-14 to 2-13.

The game was effectively over as a contest at the halfway stage as the Yeats County held a commanding 2-10 to 0-5 lead.

Second half goals from Cormac Behan (2) and Joe McHugh applied the gloss to their victory and they will be looking for more of the same when they travel to Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada Park next Saturday to take on Leitrim.

Lory Meagher Cup round 5 fixtures

Saturday, May 20



Lancashire v Warwickshire, Old Bedians, Manchester, 3pm



Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 3pm



Leitrim v Sligo, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, 3pm