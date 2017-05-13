Team news: Two changes for O'Moore County 13 May 2017





Patrick Purcell celebrates a goal for Laois against Meath in the Leinster SHC at Pairc Tailteann. Patrick Purcell celebrates a goal for Laois against Meath in the Leinster SHC at Pairc Tailteann.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly has been forced into make two changes to his team for tomorrow's Leinster SHC round robin date with Kerry in Austin Stack Park (3pm).

Cahir Healy and Willie Dunphy are both ruled out through injury and their places go to Ben Conroy and Aaron Dunphy.

Conroy will start at centre-forward while Borris-Kilcotton clubman Dunphy has been named at top of the right as the O'Moore County aim to make it three wins from as many outings.

Laois (Leinster SHC v Kerry) – Enda Rowland; Lee Cleere, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Ciaran Collier, Cha Dwyer, Matthew Whelan; Ross King, Paddy Purcell; Sean Downey, Ben Conroy, Paddy Whelan; Aaron Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Stephen Maher.