Team news: Kingdom keeps the faith 13 May 2017





Kerry's Shane Nolan being interviewed.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Kerry's Shane Nolan being interviewed.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

The Kerry team which will take on Laois in tomorrow's make-or-break Leinster SHC round-robin clash has been named.

Manager Fintan O'Connor and his selectors have stuck with the same 15 that secured a much needed win over Westmeath last time out.

The Tom Murnane captained outfit requires another victory to progress to the last eight of the Leinster SHC and throw-in at Austin Stack Park is timed for 3pm.

Kerry (Leinster SHC v Laois) – Martin Stackpoole; James O'Connor, Rory Horgan, Sean Weir; John Buckley, Darren Dineen, Tom Murnane; Jack Goulding, Paudie O'Connor; Brendan O'Leary, Michael O'Leary, Jordan Conway; Padraig Boyle, Mikey Boyle, Shane Nolan. Subs: Stephen Murphy, Bryan Murphy, Paud Costelloe, James Godley, John Griffin, Maurice O'Connor, Tomas O'Connor, Philip Lucid, Jason Wallace, Adrian O'Mahony, Colum Harty.