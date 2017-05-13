Top ref calls for more respect in gaelic games 13 May 2017





The recruitment of GAA referees is being hampered by the 'abuse' that is being hurled in their direction, according to a two-time All-Ireland SHC final whistler.

Westmeath official James McGrath has called on those involved in the GAA to follow the example set by other codes such as rugby.

“I refereed a Fitzgibbon Cup game between Trinity College and DCU and I was quite taken aback to hear the Trinity players refer to me as 'sir',” he revealed to rte.ie.

“They obviously had that habit from rugby but it was completely new to me to hear something like that in a GAA match.

“I think we need to get that level of respect into our game right at the start of players underage careers - and we need the parents and mentors to buy in too because I would say a lack of respect towards referees is the main reason why match officials are not coming through the system at a healthy rate like they once were.

“Westmeath were always known for producing referees and developing them but over the last three to four years we are down 20 per cent on the numbers coming through compared to what they once were.

“That's worrying, but you can't blame people for not giving it a try with the abuse that is hurled at them in some games.”