McGuinness: Jim Gavin will have his pencil sharpened 13 May 2017





Jim McGuinness and Jim Gavin shake hands.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Jim McGuinness and Jim Gavin shake hands.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Jim McGuinness subscribes to the commonly held theory that the league final defeat to Kerry will prove to have been a blessing in disguise for Dublin.

Writing in The Irish Times, the All-Ireland winning Donegal manager expects Jim Gavin & Co to have learned valuable lessons from the loss which will stand them in good stead in the summer.

“There have been games over last year’s championship and in the league when Dublin looked vulnerable,” he states.

“But they have always been able to gather themselves and kick a composed score and ward off that threat – until the league final. So I would suggest that the ultimate consequence of that game is that the experience of losing will refocus Dublin.

“A defeat can expose things which otherwise would remain hidden until it is too late to rectify them. Jim Gavin will have his pencil sharpened. Dublin have not lost a championship game since 2014. The accumulative result of winning while sometimes playing brilliantly, and other times merely playing well, is that it is difficult to remain at one’s sharpest.”