Watch: 'From one Irishman to another' 13 May 2017





Zach Tuohy presents a gift to Mark O'Connor to mark the Kerry man's AFL debut. Zach Tuohy presents a gift to Mark O'Connor to mark the Kerry man's AFL debut.

Zach Tuohy welcomed Mark O'Connor to Geelong ahead of his AFL debut.

The 2015 All-Ireland winning Kerry minor captain has made a remarkable rise in his debut season and was upgraded to the senior list for today's Round 8 game against Essendon at the MCG in Melbourne.

And Laois native Tuohy marked the occasion with a presentation to him in front of their team-mates.

Unfortunately, the result didn't go the way of O'Connor, Tuohy & Co as the Cats suffered a 93-110 defeat.

The 20-year-old will hope to see more game time against West Coast next weekend