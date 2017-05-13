A new design for Leitrim 13 May 2017





Donal Wrynn wears the new Leitrim jersey at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Donal Wrynn wears the new Leitrim jersey at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The new Leitrim jersey was on display at the launch of the 2017 Connacht SFC this week.

Captain Donal Wrynn sported the stylish new look as he lined up alongside the likes of Gary O'Donnell (Galway) and Cillian O'Connor (Mayo) at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

The predominantly yellow design should get the thumbs up from the county's supporters.