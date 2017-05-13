A new design for Leitrim

13 May 2017

Donal Wrynn wears the new Leitrim jersey at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The new Leitrim jersey was on display at the launch of the 2017 Connacht SFC this week.

Captain Donal Wrynn sported the stylish new look as he lined up alongside the likes of Gary O'Donnell (Galway) and Cillian O'Connor (Mayo) at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

The predominantly yellow design should get the thumbs up from the county's supporters.




Most Read Stories

"If people continue to turn a blind eye, it will be devastating for the Association"

Top ref calls for more respect in gaelic games

McGuinness: Jim Gavin will have his pencil sharpened

A new design for Leitrim

Watch: 'From one Irishman to another'

O'Shea return is huge boost for Mayo - O'Connor


Android app on Google Play