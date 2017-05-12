Connacht JFC semi-final: Mayo go marching on 12 May 2017





Mayo have defeated Sligo in the Connacht JFC semi-final tonight at Charlestown.

The game was nip and tuck all the way through the first half and the teams left the field on a scoreline of 0-7 apiece at the break.

It was from here that Mayo kicked on and with early second half scores from Brian Heneghan and Mark Ronaldson they led for the remainder of the game. The Mayo win was rounded off with a Barry Duffy goal in the dying seconds which meant they ran out 1-15 to 0-12 winners.

They now face Leitrim next Wednesday in the final at the same venue.