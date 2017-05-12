'Galway v Mayo' advert won't go down well in Sligo 12 May 2017





Sligo's Kevin McDonnell, Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Galway's Gary O'Donnell at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Sligo's Kevin McDonnell, Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Galway's Gary O'Donnell at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Sligo won't need much motivation for their Connacht SFC quarter-final against Mayo on Sunday week after seeing this advert on the Galway GAA website.

Niall Carew felt his Sligo players were disrespected by New York in the build-up to last Sunday's first round win in Gaelic Park and he now has something else to stick up on the dressing-room wall.

According to the promo for a Connacht SFC semi-final lunch being hosted by Tribesmen GAA at The Salthill Hotel on June 11, Galway's opponents will be Mayo who, of course, have to get over Sligo first. Talk about jumping the gun!

The advert which appears on Galway GAA does state 'Galway vs Sligo/Mayo' but not in the headline.

Will the Tribesmen be left with egg on their faces like the Rossies were in 2015 when they forgot they had to play Sligo in the semi-final... The Yeats County went on to beat them 1-14 to 0-13 at Markievicz Park!