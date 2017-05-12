Ladies League final replay video preview 12 May 2017





Cavan ladies manager Aidan McCabe. Cavan ladies manager Aidan McCabe.

Two Lidl National League Final replays will take place on Sunday in Birr to decide who wins promotion to Divisions One and Two.

Tipperary and Wexford will meet in the Division Three Final at 2pm, followed by Cavan versus Westmeath at 4pm. Cavan manager Aidan McCabe reflects on last Sunday's draw in Parnell Park and looks forward to the re-match.

Westmeath captain Laura Walsh was encourage by her team's late rally to earn the replay and is in positive mood for Sunday.

Videos by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.