McCormack blow for Longford

12 May 2017

Longford's Padraig McCormack with Conor Hartley of Kildare.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Longford will have to plan without defender Padraig McCormack for their Leinster SFC opener against Laois on May 21st.

McCormack was given a straight red card in Longford's final round NFL clash against Antrim and was reported for dangerous play.

Given the nature of the incident, the ban includes the championship as normally he would have to serve a ban just in the league.

The Killoe clubman requested a personal hearing, but the Central Hearings Committee upheld the suspension and it is now to go before the CAC,

Longford manager Denis Connerton will be eager to have the experienced defender available for the clash at O'Moore Park.

 




