Callanan returns to training 12 May 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan shoots at goal against Offaly.

Tipperary have received a boost with the news that Seamus Callanan has returned to training.

Callanan's return is a timely boost ahead of the Munster SHC clash against Cork at Semple Stadium on Sunday, May 21st

The All-Star full forward missed out on the NHL final defeat to Galway, but it looks as if he will be fit to face the Rebels.

Donagh Maher and John Meagher are definitely out of the Cork clash through injury, while Niall O'Meara is in a race against time to be fit for the game.

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan is also sweating over the fitness of Patrick 'Bonnar' Maher who injured his hamstring while playing for his club Lorrha-Dorrha last weekend.