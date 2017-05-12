McMahon still undecided 12 May 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and Joe McMahon.

Joe McMahon is continuing to mull over his inter-county future.

The 2005 and '08 All-Ireland SFC winner hasn't kicked a ball for Tyrone since suffering a groin injury in their All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry two years ago, having also sustained a serious hamstring injury while playing for Omagh St. Enda's in the meantime.

"You need to be at your best playing at that level and you can't afford to be half-fit. I'll see how I get on with the rehab and make a decision thereafter," he told the Irish News.

"Whether it's two weeks' time, three weeks or sometime during the summer, I don't know."