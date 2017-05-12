Kingdom in positive mood 12 May 2017





Kerry hurlers take to the field ©INPHO Kerry hurlers take to the field ©INPHO

Kerry hurlers are geared up for a battle against Laois this Sunday.

That is according to selector Ian Brick who believes that there won't be much between the sides in this weekend's Leinster SHC round robin clash at Tralee.

This is the third meeting of the year between the sides with both winning one each so far and little to separate them in each game.

Kerry need a win to progress to the quarterfinals, while a defeat could still see them go through, it could also see them relegated depending on the result of the Westmeath/Meath clash at Cusack Park.

And Brick told the Kerryman that he expects Kerry to hit the ground running on Sunday afternoon.

"Different conditions bring about different games, like the first day in Austin Stack Park, there was a stiff breeze blowing, it was a game of two halves and once we got on top we gained momentum and in fairness to Laois the last day the exact same thing happened," said Brick.

"At the same time we have looked at things during the week. Laois had a massive win over Meath, they have qualified already. So, we don't have any plan really, the boys can play different games depending on the conditions I suppose."