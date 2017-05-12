Team news: Laois minor side to face Cats 12 May 2017



Laois boss Christy Walsh has named his side to face Kilkenny in the Leinster MHC semi-final at O'Moore Park tomorrow.

There are two changes from the quarter-final win against Meath with Diarmuid Conway replacing Eoin Carey at left corner-back and Liam Senior taking over from Eoin Gaughan in midfield. Conway (Clough-Ballacolla) and Senior (Clonaslee-St Manman’s) sat out the O'Moore County's 1-19 to 1-14 victory over the Royals at the Portlaoise venue two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, dual star twins Ciaran and Daniel Camerford are preparing for their sixth inter-county game in as many weekends. The Harps youngsters, who are expected to play for the Laois minors footballers in their provincial quarter-final against Kildare next weekend, are picked in the half-forward line either side of Castletown's Joe McCormack.

Laois (Leinster MHC v Kilkenny): Cathal Dunne; Daniel Breen, John Maher, Diarmuid Conway; Ryan Murphy, Padraig Delaney, Eoin O’Connor; PJ Daly, Liam Senior; Ciaran Comerford, Joe McCormack, Daniel Comerford; James Keyes, Oisin Bennett, Joe Phelan.