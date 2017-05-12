Barton hits out at clubs 12 May 2017





Damian Barton has criticised the Derry clubs who are refusing to cooperate with him.

The Oak Leaf manager believes his side's chances of upsetting Tyrone in their Ulster SFC quarter-final on May 28 are being 'handicapped' by the reluctance of clubs to allow their players to concentrate on their county team commitments, with many of them expected to play for their clubs this weekend.

"It's very difficult for the players," a frustrated Barton told the Irish News.

"It's well versed this pull of players between club and county, and here we go again. There are club fixtures this weekend and it has been very difficult for the players.

"There are clubs who need their (county) players who have maybe lost a couple of games out of the first five that they've played and they're playing against clubs that have no county players.

"Some clubs have circled the wagons and decided 'we don't need anybody at the county' and that is very difficult, and it sends out the wrong signals."