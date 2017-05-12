Lidl Ladies FL Division 2 and 3 final replays to be streamed live by TG4 12 May 2017





Westmeath and Cavan meet again on Sunday Westmeath and Cavan meet again on Sunday

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association are delighted to announce that the Lidl National Football League Division 2 and 3 Final Replays will be streamed live by TG4.

The broadcast will begin at 1:55pm when Tipperary and Wexford take the field for the Lidl NFL Division 3 Final Replay and that will be followed by the Lidl NFL Division 2 Final Replay between Westmeath and Cavan at 4pm. TG4 will also provide full commentary and analysis for both of these matches with MacDara MacDonncha providing the commentary and he will be joined by analyst, Máire Ní Bhraonáin.

Speaking about the announcement of live streaming of the Lidl National Football League Final Replays LGFA CEO, Helen O’Rourke, said ‘We are delighted that TG4 will stream the Lidl National Football League Final replays. These 4 teams produced 2 extremely exciting matches during the last two weeks so it will be great that the public, who are unable to travel to Birr, will have the opportunity to watch these great matches as they happen. This is another first for Ladies Gaelic Football and another positive step for our sport, I would like to thank our partners, in both TG4 and Lidl, for helping to make this possible.’

The Lidl National Football League Division 3 Final can be streamed live through YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=xOrAgssRZgQ

The Lidl National Football League Division 2 Final can be streamed live through YouTube at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=YTLRyRLEj6k