'Ulster SFC is only show in town' 12 May 2017





Oisin McConville.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Oisin McConville.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Oisin McConville claims that Ulster is the only truly competitive provincial football championship.

"From here and over the next while, the Ulster championship really is the only show in town because all the provincial championships have been sort of diminished over the years," the former Armagh star is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Star.

"The Ulster championship is one that has been able to hold onto the prestige that it has - people will always say it is the most competitive. I think probably people are forgetting what happened last year, yet maybe it was that competitive up until the semi-final stage.

"You look at the likes of Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone, the leading lights, they are all Division 1 teams and they can genuinely have aspirations of not only winning the Ulster championship, but going deep into the championship.

"Then you have lots of teams like a Down or an Armagh or a Fermanagh who can take a scalp, so I think that's what mkaes it special, different from the other championships."

The RTE pundit is tipping a resurgent Donegal to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup.

"I fancy Donegal for the simple reason as I felt last year they had two choices, firstly to change they way they played or secondly to change the personnel. They took the second option and changed the personnel and they have brought in serious quality and an U21 Ulster winning team.

"Donegal to win out, but they have serious competition in the likes of Tyrone and Monaghan," he added.