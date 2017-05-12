Clancy hopes final appearance will make football more appealing 12 May 2017





Clare minor footballers will now face Kerry in the provincial final. Clare minor footballers will now face Kerry in the provincial final.

Seamus Clancy is hoping Clare's qualification for the Munster minor football final will make the big ball code "more attractive" to the county's young dual players.

The Banner beat Limerick on Wednesday night to reach their first provincial decider since 1994 and manager Clancy noted in the Irish Examiner: “We have a lot of dual players in the county, especially in Mid Clare where most of the population is centred, and traditionally, the dual player would be veering towards hurling.

“Getting to a Munster final makes Clare football more attractive and these upcoming players can see what can be achieved by going in with a Clare minor football team."

The 1992 Munster SFC winner added: “Part of our problem in Clare is we are relying on our senior team to develop players, whereas this group will be more developed when they push on to U20 on account of the number of games they’ll have got this year and the time they spent together.”