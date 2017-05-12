Galway SFC: Big changes for teams 12 May 2017





The Corofin team huddle before their Connacht club SFC final victory over St Brigid's at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Galway SFC begins this weekend and there are many changes for clubs.

Of the 20 clubs competing in this year's senior football championship, 16 of them will have new managers.

That is a massive change in a matter of a few months as teams look to end Corofin's quest for a fifth consecutive title.

The defending champions take on Cortoon Shamrocks in the opening round and they are one of the few sides to retain their manager as Kevin O'Brien remains at the helm.

Three other managers are in place from last year and they are Terry O'Regan (St James'), Gabriel Naughton (Caltra) and Val Daly (Salthill/Knocknacarra).

New managers coming in include former Galway footballer Ja Fallon (Tuams Stars), Ex-Leitrim manager Dessie Dolan Snr (Milltown) and former Corofin player Michael Donnellan (Mountbellew/Moylough).

Last night, saw the opening game of the campaign go the way of Naomh Anna who defeated St Michael's by 2-13 to 1-14.