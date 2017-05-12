Time running out for Limerick sextet 12 May 2017





Limerick's Declan Hannon.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's Declan Hannon.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick are sweating over the fitness of six players ahead of the Munster SHC semi-final against Clare on June 4th.

The Limerick SHC began last weekend, but six of the Limerick senior squad did not feature for their respective clubs.

Alan Dempsey (hamstring), Declan Hannon (chest), Diarmaid Byrnes (knee), Peter Casey (foot), Gearoid Heagrty (knee) and William O'Donoghue (hip) all sat out the opening round.

And with the provincial semi-final less than a month away, Limerick manager John Kiely will be keeping his fingers crossed that they can prove their fitness before then.

Kiely will also be hoping that his players come through another round of the Limerick SHC this weekend, while the county team play Waterford in a challenge in Dungarvan on Sunday evening.

There was some good news for the Limerick management following last weekend's games as Barry Nash, Graeme Mulcahy, David Dempsey and Aaron Gillane all featured for their clubs having recovered from injury.