Different kind of pressure on us this year, says Walsh 12 May 2017





Galway manager Kevin Walsh at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.

Kevin Walsh says Galway expect more of themselves after winning last year's Connacht SFC title and earning league promotion this spring.

Speaking to the Irish Independent at the launch of the 2017 Connacht SFC, the Galway manager stated: "It's important to win every game we can. Is the pressure as big as last year? It's probably not as big as last year in certain aspects and then the other side is we're probably expecting a bit more.

"We have got promotion and we were eyeing that up from a bit out, albeit the U21 came in the middle of it and Corofin went on longer (in the club championship) and may have affected us a bit.

"The Connacht title is a big one. It would be lovely to retain it but things can go against you. You can have a bad day out which we had last year.

"And if you do, it's how you reset as a team. If you look at last year, bar Dublin, ourselves Kerry and Tyrone were the only teams that lost one game.

"Every dressing room got a lash twice. We got lashed once. It's important you develop as a team so that if you do get a hit along the way and if you have higher aspirations, you learn how to deal with that."