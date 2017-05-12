Shovlin blasts 'crazy rule' 12 May 2017





©INPHO. Martin Shovlin in action for Donegal in 1992.©INPHO.

Former Donegal footballer Martin Shovlin admits that it is out of necessity that he is still lining out for his club at 56 years of age.

Shovlin lined out for his club Naomh Ultan in last weekend's Donegal intermediate B championship, playing the full game and then was introduced as a second half substitute for the club's first team in the IFC, which was played straight after the reserve match.

The club have been decimated with injuries this year, while the GAA ruling not allowing 17-year-olds or younger to play adult football has hit the rural club hard, according to the former All-Ireland winner who is not the only player in the twilight of his career lining out for the club as his brother Colm (57), Liam Kennedy (52) and Sean Furey (49) are all still donning the club jersey.

"It was purely out of necessity that I came on Sunday for the seniors. It was to save the club a fine," Shovlin told the Donegal Democrat. He added: "The way it is with me, I only play when we don't have the numbers and it is the same with the rest of the lads.

"It's like this if we have the numbers I don't play and if we haven't I play. It's all about saving the club a €200 fine. The way things are at the moment I have been playing fairly regularly this season because of the spate of injuries. But we are also tight for numbers and the rule that doesn't allow 17-year-olds play adult football is crippling us.

"It's a crazy rule and is really hitting the small clubs. It is alright for big clubs with big numbers but for the small country clubs it is really hampering those clubs."