Hurling previews: Leinster quarter-final places up for grabs 12 May 2017





Which of the four round-robin teams will be facing Offaly and Wexford in the Leinster SHC quarter-finals on the weekend of May 28?

There are five hurling fixtures down for decision this weekend, including two decisive clashes in the Leinster senior championship. Here are our previews:

Saturday, May 13th

Lory Meagher Cup round 4

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Pairc na hEireann, 1pm

Liam Watson hit 3-9 as Warwickshire strode to their third win of the competition last weekend against Fermanagh and the Antrim man looks set to keep up his red-hot form here.

Leitrim grinded out a hard fought one-point win over Lancashire in round three, but these particular Exiles may have too much for them when they make their visit across the Channel.

Verdict: Warwickshire

Lancashire v Cavan, Old Bedians, Manchester, 2pm

Cavan still await their first win of the competition since returning after a six-year exile and their trip to Manchester this weekend is set to see them as underdogs once more.

Leitrim narrowly pipped Lancashire last weekend and the Exiles should be on a bounce back mission when the Breffni men come to visit, as Cork man Ronan Crowley looks to add more to his personal tally this summer.

Verdict: Lancashire

Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 3pm

Sligo will be looking for a win here to keep the pressure on unbeaten Warwickshire heading into the final round of games.

Leitrim are breathing down the Yeats men’s neck a spot below and the two neighbours will be meeting in round five, so both points will be a priority for the hosts when Fermanagh arrive at Markievicz Park on Saturday.

Verdict: Sligo

Sunday, May 14th

Leinster SHC round 3

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

This derby will have plenty of spice added to it in that the winners could find themselves in a provincial quarter-final or, on the flip side, back in the Christy Ring Cup next year.

Westmeath are still awaiting their first points after two games and have never beaten their neighbours in the hurling championship before, which should provide plenty of incentive along with the dire prospect of relegation.

A 3-20 to 2-17 win over Kerry had Meath sitting pretty after round one, but a hammering to Laois last time out brought the Royals right back down to earth and they’re now in need of points to try and secure their passage into the last eight of the province.

Both of these sides are currently priced at 500/1 to take home the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in July, but that will be far from their minds when they collide in Mullingar with plenty on the line.

Verdict: Westmeath

Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor has said that he hopes Laois will “come down and put the feet up and relax” in Tralee, with the O’Moore men’s 100 per cent record and plus 18 score difference after two games leaving them with one foot in the quarter-finals.

Eamonn Kelly’s side aren’t likely to do so however, as he plots against his former charges this weekend and he’s promised that complacency won’t be an issue for his team, stating: “We don’t want to be looking on our phones finding out score differences or any of that situation so that’s all we’re focusing on at the minute is the Round Robin.

“Listen, if the bigger teams are there to come that’s the prize at the end of that great, but at the minute we are not looking there.”

Laois look good for their third win of the round robin series here.

Verdict: Laois