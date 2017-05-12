Dublin SFC: Connolly and Quinn goals give Vins the edge 12 May 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. St. Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly with Dublin teammate Jonny Cooper of Na Fianna.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

First half goals from Diarmuid Connolly and Mossy Quinn helped St. Vincent's to a hard-earned 2-11 to 0-12 victory over Na Fianna in the second round of the Dublin SFC last night.

The holders progressed to the next round, despite failing to score for 18 minutes in the second half and enduring a few ropey spells as the Mobhi Road outfit - who were without the injured Jonny Cooper - came back at them with scores from Aaron Byrne, Glenn O’Reilly and the excellent Conor McHugh. Vins had a huge let-off in the 44th minute when Byrne was unlucky to see his shot cannon back off the post.

Brian Mullins' charges laid the foundations for their win in the opening 11 minutes when Quinn and Connolly both found the net. Connolly ended up with 1-4 as the Vins went on to take a 2-5 to 0-6 lead into the interval.

In last night's other Dublin SFC game, Con O'Callaghan and Luke Keating scored 2-4 and 1-6 respectively as Cuala came from behind to beat St. Maur's by 3-16 to 3-11 at O'Toole Park.