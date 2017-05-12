Kelly glad he took Axel's advice 12 May 2017





Eamonn Kelly feels he's reaping the benefits of managing the Laois hurlers from the stands.

Kelly took the decision to relocate from the sideline following the death of his friend and Munster rugby legend Anthony Foley last year. Axel had encouraged the Kildangan man to follow the example of rugby managers and station himself in the stand.

"I think it's a lot easier to see the body language of players and see the way a team is setting up against you. Last year we had a few hairy days on the sideline (with Offaly) where you maybe have an opposition manager roaring in your ear and you lose your concentration," Kelly explained to the Irish Independent.

"One of my best mates was Anthony Foley and Anthony was always saying to me, 'Your job isn't done if you think you have to add value the day of a game, get back up and have the information beside you'. When he passed away I said, 'S**t, I need to take heed of this', and I find it great to be honest."