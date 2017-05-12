Clare SHC: Ballyea begin defence 12 May 2017





Ballyea's Tony Kelly celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Ballyea's Tony Kelly celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Ballyea will begin the defence of their Clare SHC title this weekend.

The Clare SHC throws in over the coming days as the race for the Canon Hamilton Trophy begins.

Eight games will take place over the course of the weekend as the 16 teams participating bid to get off to a good start.

Even though, every team will still be in the SHC come Sunday evening, the opening round's winners will not have to face the threat of relegation.

The defending champions take on Wolfe Tones as for the first time in their history they start the championship as title holders.

When the first round is complete, the eight winners will be drawn against each other, while the eight losers will face each other also.

Other interesting ties see last year's finalists Clonlara take on Feakle.