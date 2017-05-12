Team news: Two changes for Dublin minors 12 May 2017





Dublin boss Fintan Clandillon has made two changes for his side's Leinster MHC semi-final encounter with Wexford at Parnell Park tomorrow.

After making his return from injury as a substitute in last month's 1-11 to 1-8 second round victory over Laois (the Dubs only game to date in the competition), David Keogh comes in for Micheal Murphy in attack. The other change sees Lee Gannon replace Kevin Burke in defence.

It's a repeat of last year's provincial decider in which Dublin beat Wexford by 2-12 to 0-12 but this is an entirely new starting fifteen from the one that started that day under Johnny McGuirk.

Dublin (Leinster MHC v Wexford): Conor O'Donoghue; Andrew Dunphy, Ben McHugh, Thomas Glynn; Lee Gannon, Luke Walsh, Mark Grogan; Ben Coffey, Diarmaid O Floinn; Eoghan O'Neill, Emmet Allen, David Keogh; Liam Murphy, Kevin Desmond, Sean Currie.