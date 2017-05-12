Offaly in PRO dilemma 12 May 2017





A general view of O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

Offaly have yet to appoint a Public Relations Officer.

Despite, the Leinster senior championships in both codes almost upon us, the Faithful County have failed to find anyone to fill the position of PRO.

Offaly chairman Tommy Byrne told delegates at this month's meeting of the county board that despite numerous efforts, they have been unsuccessful in appointing someone to the role.

Byrne explained that Pat Teehan was doing most of the work involved at the moment, but he stressed that was not feasible long term.

The role of the PRO has become all the more important as social media has become the main way to communicate.