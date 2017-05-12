Flanagan points to physique 12 May 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan has admitted that the players returning to the squad have the 'physique' to step straight in against Westmeath in the Leinster SFC.

The sides meet in Tullamore on Sunday, June 11th in the opening round for the second year running. Westmeath won the corresponding fixture at Cusack Park last year.

Flanagan has welcomed Niall McNamee back into the fold along with Paul McConway, Ruari Allen and Anton Sullivan. Both McConway and Allen had been away from the squad, but both have impressed in the local club championship.

O'Sullivan was on army duty overseas for the last few months and his return was always on the cards. McNamee returns having miss the entire league campaign with a stomach injury.

Flanagan admitted to the Midland Tribune that the fact that all four players have been involved with the squad in recent years means that their strength and conditioning is up to scratch.

"We had a look at the championship matches and the difference in Niall, Paul and Ruari is that they have the physique," said Flanagan. "They have all the work done over the last number of years to add to the situation immediately. We looked at others but they would not be ready for the Westmeath game."