Tuam Stars in Brendan's corner for tonight's Eurovision semi-final 11 May 2017





Tonight Galway man Brendan Murray will look to defy the odds when he represents Ireland at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Kiev.

Murray will be singing the soaring ballad ‘Dying To Try’ as Ireland look to end their recent poor run in the competition.

The 20-year-old received best wishes from his native club Tuam Stars last week and they’ll no doubt be offering their full support again tonight as he looks to make Saturday's Grand Final.