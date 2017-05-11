Tuam Stars in Brendan's corner for tonight's Eurovision semi-final

11 May 2017

Ireland's Eurovision hopeful Brenadan Murray

Tonight Galway man Brendan Murray will look to defy the odds when he represents Ireland at the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Kiev.

Murray will be singing the soaring ballad ‘Dying To Try’ as Ireland look to end their recent poor run in the competition.  

The 20-year-old received best wishes from his native club Tuam Stars last week and they’ll no doubt be offering their full support again tonight as he looks to make Saturday's Grand Final.

 




Most Read Stories

Davy criticism "childish" - McDonald

Cake, Strimmer and Jelly; a football team of great nicknames

Tyrone lose McClure for championship opener

Prince Charles showcases hurling skills in front of Kilkenny royalty

League final classic was defensive, says Harte

Kerry's O'Connor set for AFL debut after remarkable rise


Android app on Google Play