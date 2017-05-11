Saffron pair in doubt for Ballybofey trip 11 May 2017





Antrim's James Laverty tackled by Conal McKeever of Louth.

Antrim joint managers Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimons are sweating over the fitness of two of their key defenders ahead of next weekend’s Ulster championship opener against Donegal.

The Irish News reports Kevin O’Boyle and James Laverty are in a race against time to make Sunday week’s trip to Ballybofey, where the Saffrons are currently ranked as 9/1 outsiders to cause a first round upset.

O’Boyle missed the entire National League but has returned to training in recent weeks with the Glensmen, while Laverty picked up injury during his team’s Division 3 campaign and still remains doubtful for the clash with the Tir Chonaill men.

Ace forward Ryan Murray’s fitness is also in question but his return to training last week could see him playing some part at MacCumhaill Park.