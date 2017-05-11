'Hopefully they'll put the feet up and relax' 11 May 2017





Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor Kerry senior hurling manager Fintan O'Connor

Kerry hurling manager Fintan O’Connor says they are going in with “a hope of winning” against Laois in Sunday’s Leinster championship clash in Tralee.

The O’Moore men have all but secured a quarter-final berth, having won their first two games and amassed a score difference of plus 18 and O’Connor admits that the Midlanders have been the team to beat in the eastern province’s round robin series.

Laois are the form team at the minute. They had a massive win against Meath and we had a struggle against Meath,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“We’ll be under pressure on Sunday but we have to go in with a hope of winning. It’s kind of in our own hands. If we can get a win it should maybe see us through.”

He added: “Laois are plus 18, so hopefully they’ll come down and put the feet up and relax and we can get a result.

“We know what to expect and we’ll just have to be better than we were so far this year if we’re to be competitive against them.”